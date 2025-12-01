- Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India’s biggest stars, often makes headlines for her personal life. Here’s a look at her dating history and all the men she was romantically linked with.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of South cinema’s most adored actresses — a superstar loved for her performances, elegance, and relatable personality. While she shines brightly on screen, her personal life has always drawn equal attention from fans and media alike.
Current Rumours and Past Heartbreaks
Recently, Samantha has been making headlines again due to speculation about her closeness with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. From gym outings to cozy social-media pictures and vacations, the pair have been spotted together frequently, leading to rumors that they might be more than friends. However, neither has confirmed anything — making it one of the most-talked-about mysteries in the industry right now.
But before these latest rumours, Samantha’s love life has already seen major highs and heartbreaks. Let’s take a look at her past relationships that made news.
Naga Chaitanya
Samantha’s love story with Naga Chaitanya was once seen as a fairytale of Telugu cinema. The two met, bonded over their film journey, and gradually fell in love around 2010.
Their fans celebrated every milestone —
- Engagement: 29 January 2017
- Grand wedding in Goa:
- 6 October 2017 (Hindu ceremony)
- 7 October 2017 (Christian ceremony)
They were considered one of the most beautiful and strongest couples in the South film industry. Unfortunately, after four years of marriage, they announced their separation on 2 October 2021.
Though it shocked fans worldwide, both moved ahead gracefully and focused on their careers and personal healing.
Siddharth
Before her bond with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha was heavily rumored to be dating actor Siddharth. Their alleged relationship reportedly lasted between 2013 and 2015.
Industry reports suggested that the breakup may have stemmed from personal differences and incompatibility, particularly around commitment and lifestyle choices.
This relationship, however, was never officially confirmed by either, so it remains a significant but unverified chapter in her personal history.
Raj Nidimoru
In 2024–2025, Samantha has been linked to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj & DK. Their collaborations, friendly chemistry and frequent public appearances have fueled strong speculation.
Some entertainment outlets even suggested that they may be taking steps toward a more serious relationship, but again, there is no official confirmation from either side.
So for now, fans continue to wonder if Samantha has found love again or if these are simply over-interpreted assumptions.
