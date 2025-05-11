Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, currently filming in Kozhikode. The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Filming for Jailer 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, is currently underway in Kozhikode, near Cheruvannur. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role as the powerful and enigmatic Muthuvel Pandian. Joining him this time is acclaimed Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who has been cast in a key role, further boosting excitement among fans.

Jailer 2 continues the story helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, whose first installment struck gold at the box office, grossing over ₹600 crore worldwide. The sequel was officially announced on January 14th with a teaser video, and principal photography began in March 2025.

Anirudh Ravichander returns to compose the music, promising another high-octane soundtrack to match the film’s intense action and emotional moments. The sequel is expected to retain the gritty, fast-paced energy of the original while introducing new twists and characters.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Jailer 2 is whether veteran actor Mohanlal will reprise his much-loved cameo as Mathew, the formidable don. Director Nelson recently visited Mohanlal on the sets of his upcoming film Hridayapurvam, reportedly to invite him to return for the sequel. While no official confirmation has been made, the possibility has fans buzzing.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also busy with Kooli, another high-profile project directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Saurabh Shukla, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John.

With Jailer 2 shaping up to be a major cinematic event, Tamil cinema fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and the official confirmation of Mohanlal’s return.