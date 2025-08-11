Jr NTR Vs Rajinikanth: War 2, Jailer to clash at the Box Office
This week, theaters are set for an exciting clash. Two big films are ready to compete, featuring two star heroes. So, what are these films? When are they releasing?
Two films are releasing this week, one of which is War 2 starring Jr. NTR. This marks NTR's Bollywood debut. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, with Jr. NTR in a key role. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 14. Made as a complete action drama, Tarak worked hard for this film, even transforming his physique. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see the action sequences of these two great dancers.
Jailer, a pan-India film, stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Bollywood star Aamir Khan, and Sathyaraj. Shruti Haasan is the heroine, and Pooja Hegde's song received a good response. The film's pre-release business was huge. No Tamil film has yet collected 1000 crores, so expectations are high for Jailer. Anirudh's music is a highlight. It remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office upon its August 14 release.