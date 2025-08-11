6 6

Not two Telugu films, but one Bollywood and one Tamil. With two Tollywood stars in key roles, expectations are high in Telugu as well. There's excitement for the Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna combination in Jailer and for the NTR-Hrithik action sequences in War 2. With no other major releases, audiences might embrace both films. It remains to be seen which film connects with the audience and which one neutral viewers will choose.