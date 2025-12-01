- Home
Dhurandhar Advance Bookings: Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast, releases on December 5. Inspired by true events, it follows India’s mission to tackle terrorism, with advance bookings now open
Dhurandhar Release and Cast
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5. The film, inspired by true events, delves into India’s covert efforts to counter terrorism in Pakistan. Filming locations included Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh.
Advance Booking and Ticket Prices
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar have started, with the highest-priced ticket in Mumbai listed at Rs 2,020 at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, including a Rs 70 convenience fee. The ticket price excludes food and beverages, making it the most expensive option for viewers in the city.
Controversy Over Alleged Connection
The parents of late Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. They argued that the legacy of a decorated martyr cannot be commercialized, fictionalized, or portrayed without the family’s consent, and that such actions must respect constitutional and legal obligations related to dignity, privacy, and reputation.
Filmmakers’ Response
Director Aditya Dhar has clarified that Dhurandhar is not a biopic of Major Mohit Sharma. Although discussions and reports online drew parallels between Ranveer Singh’s character and the late officer, the filmmakers stated that there was no consultation with or acknowledgment of Major Sharma’s family in making the film.
