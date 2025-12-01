- Home
Raj & DK's Raj Nidimoru has long been associated to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recent rumours suggest the duo will marry soon. Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, wrote a post that attracted netizens' curiosity.
Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK team, has long been linked to star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to recent speculations, the claimed pair may be getting married shortly. Amid this, Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has posted something that has piqued netizens' interest.
Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife on Instagram. Shhyamali De came to Instagram on Sunday and posted about 'desperate individuals'. She shared a quote by Michael Brooks. Her post read: “Desperate people do desperate things.”
Sharing the post on Reddit, someone wrote, “Shhyamalide insta story after Sam-Raj marriage news.”
Netizens react
Reacting to it, a user commented, “I feel so bad for her, the person who was with you when you were nobody is the person who truly loves you.”
“His ex wife should prioritize moving on instead of fixating on this couple. Hope she gets out of this pain cycle. It's time to move on, I hope she now let's go of that man and what he did to her, and finds the joy in her life again (sic),” added another.
One more added, “Divorce was already on papers before Raj got together with Sam (sic).”
Someone else also commented, “Sam is shameless. How do you go for being heartbroken, cheated on to doing it to another woman. She went from liking Raj and his wife pics, commenting to now marrying him if true. That truly reeks desperation (sic).”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru getting married?
According to Filmibeat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru might marry on Monday, December 1. The reports circulating on social media, mainly Reddit, the Citadel colleagues are organising a private wedding ceremony on December 1st. If this is genuine, the reported wedding is scheduled to take place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. While the rumour circulated quickly online, it remains unsubstantiated.
While speculation suggests preparations are already underway, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has announced anything thus far. Neither party has released a formal announcement on the alleged nuptials.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has collaborated with Raj and DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, as well as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
She was once married to Naga Chaitanya, who is currently married to Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, some netizens say that Raj and Shhyamali De have not yet divorced.
