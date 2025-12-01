Image Credit : Instagram

Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK team, has long been linked to star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to recent speculations, the claimed pair may be getting married shortly. Amid this, Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has posted something that has piqued netizens' interest.

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife on Instagram. Shhyamali De came to Instagram on Sunday and posted about 'desperate individuals'. She shared a quote by Michael Brooks. Her post read: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Sharing the post on Reddit, someone wrote, “Shhyamalide insta story after Sam-Raj marriage news.”