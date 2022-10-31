Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

Wearing a skimpy bralette, Urfi Javed once again put her cleavage on display. Take a look at the pictures of the Bigg Boss OTT fame as she once again set the internet on fire.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

From wearing cut-outs dresses to DIY outfits and also going topless Urfi Javed has never shied from showing her sexy side. Even though many might have an objection to her sartorial choices, the actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, and more because of her fashion, has time and again gone about putting her bold side on display. Urfi has never batted an eye before wearing what she likes and flaunting her body the way she wants. Yet again, on Monday, the actor wore a raunchy bikini set which has set the internet on fire.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Urfi Javed took the internet by storm. The steamy pictures show her wearing a strappy bralette that flaunts her cleavage and midriff. ALSO READ: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed’s latest pictures have become a hit with her fans. Several of the actor’s followers have been drooling over her photos. Urfi’s comments section has been flooded with heart, fire, and kiss emoticons, appreciating the actor and her stunning look in the pictures. ALSO READ: Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

However, there were also many who trolled Urfi Javed for her look. It is not usual for Urfi to have trolls attacking her. Often when the actor has posted revealing pictures, she has been the target of the trolls. Many of the trolls tried to call her names, trying to school her for her outfits. However, Urfi has never paid heed to these trolls or what they have to say about her.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram