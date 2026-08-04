Jennifer Winget has finally treated fans to glimpses from one of the most cherished moments of her wedding celebrations. After tying the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK, the actress has now shared beautiful memories from her haldi function, giving fans a closer look at the joyful pre-wedding festivities.

Jennifer Winget's Haldi Ceremony Was Filled With Love and Happiness

Jennifer looked radiant in a stunning green lehenga, while William Ishmael complemented her in a classic white sherwani. The pictures captured several heartwarming moments, including the actress dancing with her loved ones, enjoying performances by friends, smiling as haldi was applied to her face, and posing for memorable photographs.

The celebration was an intimate affair attended only by close friends and family, making the occasion even more special. The candid photographs reflected a warm atmosphere filled with laughter, affection and genuine happiness.