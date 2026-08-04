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Jennifer Winget Shares Dreamy Haldi Photos After UK Wedding With William Ishmael (PHOTOS)
Jennifer Winget has delighted fans by sharing unseen pictures from her intimate haldi ceremony held before her wedding to William Ishmael. The actress also penned a heartfelt note thanking her closest friends for making the celebration unforgettable
Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Moments and Heartfelt Friendship Day Note After Wedding
Jennifer Winget has finally treated fans to glimpses from one of the most cherished moments of her wedding celebrations. After tying the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK, the actress has now shared beautiful memories from her haldi function, giving fans a closer look at the joyful pre-wedding festivities.
Jennifer Winget's Haldi Ceremony Was Filled With Love and Happiness
Jennifer looked radiant in a stunning green lehenga, while William Ishmael complemented her in a classic white sherwani. The pictures captured several heartwarming moments, including the actress dancing with her loved ones, enjoying performances by friends, smiling as haldi was applied to her face, and posing for memorable photographs.
The celebration was an intimate affair attended only by close friends and family, making the occasion even more special. The candid photographs reflected a warm atmosphere filled with laughter, affection and genuine happiness.
Jennifer Pens an Emotional Note for Her Closest Friends
Sharing the photos on Friendship Day, Jennifer expressed gratitude to the friends who organised her haldi ceremony. She described the event as much more than a wedding ritual, calling it a celebration surrounded by unconditional love and support.
The actress wrote that every photograph reminds her of a different special moment, from heartfelt hugs and cheerful smiles to friends ensuring every detail was perfect. She thanked them for standing by her through every phase of life, adding that she feels incredibly fortunate to have such meaningful friendships.
Actor Harleen Sethi, who attended the ceremony, also shared her own pictures from the event. Captioning the post "Yaari Dosti Haldi," she summed up the joyful spirit of the celebration and highlighted the close bond shared among the guests.
Who Is Jennifer Winget's Husband William Ishmael?
Unlike Jennifer, William Ishmael stays away from the entertainment industry. He is a finance professional based in Singapore and has built his career in global financial markets.
According to publicly available professional information, he has been serving as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022. Despite Jennifer's long-standing presence in television, William has maintained a private lifestyle away from media attention.
Jennifer was previously married to television actor Karan Singh Grover. The couple separated in 2014 and officially ended their marriage in 2016. Her recent wedding marks a new chapter in her personal life.
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