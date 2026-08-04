Ariana Grande clarifies her decision to take a break from public work was pre-planned and not due to recent negativity. Speaking to fans, she called it a 'thoughtful and empowered' choice, reassuring them that the tour remains a positive experience.

'A Thoughtful and Empowered Decision'

Ariana Grande has clarified that her decision to take a break from public-facing work after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour was planned well in advance and was not prompted by recent events or public speculation. Speaking to fans during her performance at the United Center in Chicago on Monday night, the singer addressed growing discussion surrounding her announcement and sought to reassure supporters who had expressed concern. "So basically, the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," Grande told the audience, adding, "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place," as quoted by Deadline.

According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning artist emphasised that her decision was made independently and that recent negativity had not influenced her plans. "I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f-c- opposite," she said, adding, "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

Grande also spoke about maintaining perspective despite outside commentary, saying the bond she shares with her fans remains her priority. "No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share. The rest of that sh-t is not mine to carry, so I don't carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

Official Statement and Context

Her remarks come after she withdrew from the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George amid "ongoing public scrutiny" over her physical health following the release of the 'Petal' music video. In a statement to Deadline, Grande's team said, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily and then taking a much-deserved break from public facing work and appearances which has lead to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

Grande is expected to complete the Eternal Sunshine Tour before beginning her planned break from public appearances.

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