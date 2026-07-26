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Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Success Secret: 'I Never Tried to Fit Into Any Mould'
Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that staying true to herself, instead of following industry norms, has been the biggest secret behind her success. The actress also shared an inspiring message about embracing individuality and self-expression.
National crush Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the mindset that shaped her journey from being a South Indian film star to one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. During a recent monsoon campaign for Crocs, the actress reflected on her career, revealing that staying true to herself, rather than following industry norms, has been the biggest reason behind her success.
Speaking about entering Bollywood and other film industries, Rashmika said she never felt the need to change herself to fit into an existing mould. While many people around her followed a structured path, she chose to trust her instincts instead. Although the decision made her anxious in the beginning, she believes it ultimately helped her carve out a unique identity. Looking back, the actress said she is proud that staying authentic made her journey special.
Rashmika also shared an inspiring message for her fans, encouraging them to embrace their individuality. She said people don't have to imitate others or constantly seek approval, adding that one's true value lies in being genuine. According to the actress, the campaign celebrates self-expression and reminds people that their personality is their greatest strength.
Talking about the campaign shoot, Rashmika praised the positive atmosphere on set and the team's collaborative spirit. She said that when everyone works with the same passion and dedication, the final outcome naturally turns out well. The actress also revealed her monsoon fashion essentials, saying she never steps out during the rainy season without carrying an umbrella and her Crocs.
Known for balancing comfort with style, Rashmika said Crocs have become one of her go-to footwear choices because they are practical and can also be customised with Jibbitz to reflect personal style. Even with a packed schedule and several big-ticket projects in the pipeline, the actress continues to inspire fans by staying confident in her individuality, proving that authenticity remains her greatest strength.
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