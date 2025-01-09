Ishqiya to Mere Humsafar-5 popular Hania Aamir's Pakistani serials you should watch

Hania Aamir is adored for her humility and cheerfulness. After starting her career in 2016 with the comedy Janaan, the Pakistani actress has appeared in several films and TV series. In 2017, she played a beauty-obsessed, unfaithful wife in Titli, her television debut.

Hania Aamir's acting skills have earned her three Hum Awards and one ARY People's Choice Award. With each new drama, Aamir captivates fans. Here are 5 of her favourite Pakistani dramas:

Hum Pyar Hua

A love triangle was shown in the 2023 drama starring Hania Aamir (Maheer), Wahaj Ali (Saad), and Zaviyar Naumaan (Areeb). The romantic drama about love, trust, and betrayal garnered mixed to poor reviews. After airing on YouTube, it garnered great ratings and viewership.

Main Kabhi Tum

The romance story stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa and chronicles their poignant journey when unforeseen occurrences lead to marriage. Unfiltered turns in their life and unfailing love and support make it one of 2024's finest dramas. The drama's Pakistani actress played ‘Sharjeena’ and earned great reviews globally. It returned after airing in July and November 2024 due to fan demand.

Dil Ruba

Hania Aamir played flirtatious TikToker Sanam Jameel in Dil Ruba the same year. Besides her lovely words, her attractiveness captivates all the guys she encounters, which she utilises for benefit. Critics loved Amir's character, and the serial's depiction of 21st-century young girls was popular.

Ishqiya

Ishqiya is another Hania Aamir must-see drama. This 2020 romantic drama follows the actress's cheerful and vivacious character Rumaisa Siddique, who unexpectedly marries her sister's lover. It opens with a love triangle involving Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, and her on-screen husband, Gohar Rasheed. Aamir was nominated for Best Actress TV at the 2nd Pakistan International Screen Awards.

Just Humsafar

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's 2022 film Mere Humsafar has won over millions of followers. The actress plays Hala, a girl tortured by her aunt when her father leaves her at his brother's house after her mother left. Farhan plays Hamza, who marries her and becomes her biggest support. Hania was nominated for Lux Style Awards Best TV Actress and Best TV Actress – Critics' Choice for the drama. Besides these, Hania Aamir has appeared in other Pakistani films and plays.

Latest Videos