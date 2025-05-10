Isha Ambani to Tina Dabi: 5 inspiring Indian moms who aced both career, motherhood
Mothers Day 2025: From business to fashion and bureaucracy, these 5 women are an inspiration as mothers. From Isha Ambani to Tina Dabi, discover the unique blend of success and motherhood in these young and successful women
| Published : May 10 2025, 04:03 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Instagram
Mothers Day Special: 5 Successful Moms From Isha Ambani to Namita Thapar
Motherhood is a beautiful journey, even more so when these mothers are also among India's most popular and successful women. This Mother's Day, we celebrate 5 women who excel in their professional lives while cherishing every moment with their children.
27
Image Credit : Instagram
Isha Ambani: Business Leader and Mom of Twins
Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, directs major ventures like Reliance Retail and Jio. A Yale and Stanford graduate, she balances business with raising her twins, Krishna and Adia.
37
Image Credit : Instagram
Shloka Mehta: Fashion, Philanthropy, and Motherhood
Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, balances her roles as a philanthropist, mother of two, and a prominent figure in the fashion world.
47
Image Credit : Instagram
Namita Thapar: Shark Tank Star and Supportive Mom
Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Shark Tank India judge, prioritizes both her career and her two sons.
57
Image Credit : Instagram
Vineeta Singh: An Icon and Her Children's Best Friend
Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, is an inspiration to millions. She balances her demanding career with being a best friend to her two sons.
67
Image Credit : Instagram
Tina Dabi: IAS Officer and New Mother
IAS officer Tina Dabi embraces motherhood while managing her demanding career. She shares glimpses of her journey on social media.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Motherhood: A New Beginning, Not a Break
These five women demonstrate that motherhood is not a career obstacle but a new source of inspiration. They are role models for women across the country.
