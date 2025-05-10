Mother's Day 2025: 8 Global monuments that celebrate motherhood
Mother's Day is more than just a word; it's an embodiment of love, sacrifice, affection, and strength. Around the world, various places honor mothers. Let's explore these remarkable destinations
| Published : May 10 2025, 03:39 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : social media
Mother’s Day Shrine in West Virginia, USA, marks the beginning of Mother's Day, founded by Anna Jarvis in memory of her mother. This is where the first public Mother's Day was celebrated.
Image Credit : social media
The Mother Armenia Statue in Yerevan symbolizes motherhood. This bronze statue depicts a mother with a sword, standing as the protector of the nation.
Image Credit : social media
The Mother Earth Sculpture in Atlanta embodies the beauty, preservation, and nurturing spirit of Mother Earth. It's a popular environmental landmark.
Image Credit : social media
The Mother Ukraine Monument in Kyiv stands as a powerful symbol of national pride and resilience.
Image Credit : Getty
The Mother Pillar in Nanjing is dedicated to the mothers who sacrificed themselves to protect their children during the Nanjing Massacre. It symbolizes the boundless strength of motherhood.
Image Credit : Getty
The Heroic Mother statue in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, is dedicated to Nguyen Thi Thu, a woman who lost her husband and children during the war.
Image Credit : social media
The Mother Teresa House in Kolkata, India, is the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa. It now serves as a museum.
Image Credit : Getty
The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City is a major pilgrimage site dedicated to "Mother Mary" in the Christian faith.
