Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about love, relationships, and marriage, addressing dating rumors with Rashmika Mandanna, and teasing future projects in an insightful interview.



Vijay Deverakonda, known for his roles in Geetha Govindam and Liger, recently shared his thoughts on love and relationships in a candid conversation with Curly Tales. He revealed that while he understands love, he doesn’t believe in unconditional love, stating that his love comes with expectations. He questioned whether it’s even fair to expect unconditional love, calling the concept over-romanticized in modern relationships. Vijay also emphasized his preference for building a strong friendship before moving into a romantic relationship, saying, "I don’t go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship."

In addition, Vijay responded to the gossip of his connection to actress Rashmika Mandanna. The couple, who starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have generated rumors that they are dating because of their strong relationship and support on social media. Although neither has confirmed their relationship, their frequent interactions have only fueled the ongoing rumors. Vijay humorously confirmed during the interview that he is in a relationship, adding, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?"

On the topic of marriage, Vijay expressed that it can be more challenging for women, particularly in balancing their careers. He emphasized that marriage doesn’t have to hinder one’s professional aspirations but noted that women face additional struggles when it comes to maintaining both a career and personal life, highlighting societal pressures.

Vijay’s upcoming projects are generating excitement. In VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, he will play a spy in a period drama. The film’s tagline hints at a gripping narrative filled with mystery. Additionally, Vijay will collaborate again with director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14, a period thriller, and star in VD15, a rural action drama by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Vijay's introspective views on love and marriage, combined with his diverse career choices, continue to capture the public’s interest. Fans are eager to see his upcoming performances, looking forward to more of his versatile roles on screen.

Latest Videos