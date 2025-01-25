Trisha Krishnan to join Thalapathy Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam? Here's what we know

Reports have circulated that Trisha Krishnan will enter politics in the coming days. It was rumored that she would join Thalapathy Vijay's political party. In an interview, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, stressed that the actress is not entering politics.

Trisha Krishnan is a well-known actress in the South. She has been in several blockbuster films throughout her career, spanning more than two decades. Recently, there were suggestions that Trisha would be entering politics soon, joining her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. There were even suggestions that she could stop performing after joining politics.

Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has addressed if her daughter is entering politics or not. Uma said Manorama News, "Trisha would not enter politics. She intends to pursue her career in movies. "All other reports are baseless."

Many actors and actresses from the South film industry have gone into politics. As a result, when allegations about Trisha's political involvement began to circulate, many people believed they were accurate. Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay have a fantastic connection because they have worked together in several films, so it wouldn't have been strange if the actress opted to attend his celebration.

However, her mother stressed that the actress would not enter politics and would continue to work in films. We're sure Trisha's fans are relieved to hear that she's not abandoning acting.

Regarding filmography, Trisha most recently appeared in the Malayalam film Identity. Trisha has many projects lined up, including Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil), Good Bad Ugly (Tamil), Vishwambhara (Telugu), Thug Life (Tamil), and Suriya 45 (Tamil).

Trisha has been in several Tamil and Telugu films, but she has only appeared in one Hindi film, Khatta Meetha, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. However, the actress is well-known throughout India due to her dubbed movies and the song Appadi Podu.

