Trisha Krishnan to join Thalapathy Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam? Here's what we know

Reports have circulated that Trisha Krishnan will enter politics in the coming days. It was rumored that she would join Thalapathy Vijay's political party. In an interview, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, stressed that the actress is not entering politics.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 5:29 PM IST

Trisha Krishnan has been rumoured to be entering politics for a few days now. According to reports, the actress planned to join her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay's political party. However, in an interview, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, stated that the actress would not enter politics.

article_image2

Trisha Krishnan is a well-known actress in the South. She has been in several blockbuster films throughout her career, spanning more than two decades. Recently, there were suggestions that Trisha would be entering politics soon, joining her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. There were even suggestions that she could stop performing after joining politics.

article_image3

Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has addressed if her daughter is entering politics or not. Uma said Manorama News, "Trisha would not enter politics. She intends to pursue her career in movies. "All other reports are baseless."

article_image4

Actress Trisha

Many actors and actresses from the South film industry have gone into politics. As a result, when allegations about Trisha's political involvement began to circulate, many people believed they were accurate. Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay have a fantastic connection because they have worked together in several films, so it wouldn't have been strange if the actress opted to attend his celebration.

article_image5

However, her mother stressed that the actress would not enter politics and would continue to work in films. We're sure Trisha's fans are relieved to hear that she's not abandoning acting.

article_image6

Regarding filmography, Trisha most recently appeared in the Malayalam film Identity. Trisha has many projects lined up, including Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil), Good Bad Ugly (Tamil), Vishwambhara (Telugu), Thug Life (Tamil), and Suriya 45 (Tamil).

article_image7

Trisha has been in several Tamil and Telugu films, but she has only appeared in one Hindi film, Khatta Meetha, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. However, the actress is well-known throughout India due to her dubbed movies and the song Appadi Podu. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee at pickleball match, cheers for Chennai Super Champs RBA

WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee at pickleball match, cheers for Chennai Super Champs

Mamta Kulkarni at Maha Kumbh Mela, takes spiritual role as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri (Video) RBA

Mamta Kulkarni at Maha Kumbh Mela, takes spiritual role as Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri (Video)

Jaat Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on ATG

'Jaat': Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans RBA

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on ATG

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on

Recent Stories

ICICI Prudential to HDFC Bank: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential RBA

ICICI Prudential to HDFC Bank: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys stuns defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden Grand Slam title HRD

Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys stuns defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to clinch maiden Grand Slam title

Top Fiber Rich Fruits That Help In Digestion

Top Fiber-Rich Fruits That Help In Digestion

Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested dmn

Kerala: After POCSO case of Dalit girl, 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by 9 in Pathanamthitta; 4 arrested

PHOTOS Aishwarya Rai's diet and beauty secrets at 51 RBA

PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai's diet and beauty secrets at 51

Recent Videos

Four Israeli Soldier Hostages Released in Gaza Hostage Swap | IDF Confirms Transfer

Four Israeli Soldier Hostages Released in Gaza Hostage Swap | IDF Confirms Transfer

Video Icon
Four Israeli Soldier Hostages Released in Gaza Hostage Swap | IDF Confirms Transfer

Four Israeli Soldier Hostages Released in Gaza Hostage Swap | IDF Confirms Transfer

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Titanic, the Unsinkable and Most Luxurious Ship, Met Its Tragic Fate?

Infographic Hub | How Titanic, the Unsinkable and Most Luxurious Ship, Met Its Tragic Fate?

Video Icon
Retiring Police Dog Tessa aka K-9 Dani Gets Surprise Tennis Ball Celebration | WATCH

Retiring Police Dog Tessa aka K-9 Dani Gets Surprise Tennis Ball Celebration | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Former Contestant Jagadish Attacked, Shares VIDEO Message

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Former Contestant Jagadish Attacked, Shares VIDEO Message

Video Icon