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Is Tollywood Star Anushka Shetty Getting Married to a Businessman? Here’s What We Know
For years, rumours about Anushka Shetty’s wedding have surfaced again and again. Now, fresh reports suggest the buzz is stronger than ever, claiming the star may soon marry a businessman.
Rise of a Lady Superstar
Anushka Shetty is widely known as the “Lady Superstar” of South Indian cinema. She impressed audiences with both glamour and powerful performances after debuting in Super alongside Nagarjuna, quickly building a strong and loyal fan following.
Blockbusters That Built Her Fame
Over the years, Anushka delivered several memorable films that cemented her status as a top actress. Movies like Arundhati and the epic Baahubali franchise brought her immense recognition across India, making her one of the most respected stars in the industry.
Marriage Buzz Gets Stronger
Even at 44, Anushka has remained private about her personal life and marriage plans. However, recent reports suggest that the actress may finally be ready to settle down. Sources claim her family has been actively looking for a suitable match.
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Groom Reportedly a Businessman
According to circulating reports, the groom is said to be a businessman based in Bengaluru. Both families are believed to know each other well, which reportedly helped bring the alliance together. An official confirmation from her family is still awaited.
Wedding Likely to Be Private
If the match is finalised, insiders say the wedding could be a very private ceremony attended only by close relatives and friends. In the past, rumours linked her with Prabhas, but she always clarified they share only a strong friendship.
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