Actor Mini Mathur won the reality show 'Alliance', taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. She defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni, who finished as the first runner-up, and Ruhee Dosani, the second runner-up in the final showdown.

'Winning 'Alliance' feels absolutely surreal' Reacting to her victory, Mini Mathur said in a statement, "Winning 'Alliance' feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically, and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger."She added, "There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game."Expressing gratitude after lifting the trophy, Mini said, "Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."Mathur won over audiences with her strategic approach, smart decisions and steady gameplay across the season. Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a guest appearance on the reality series 'Alliance' to support his wife. Kabir arrived with their children, turning what began as a family reunion into one of the most emotional moments of the season. About the Show 'Alliance' The reality series began with 16 contestants entering the headquarters as duos, where they competed in physical and knowledge-based challenges while navigating shifting alliances, strategic gameplay and unexpected twists. Throughout the season, contestants faced betrayals, emotional confrontations, surprise entries and exits, making trust and loyalty central to the competition, as per the press release.The show featured personalities from the worlds of entertainment, television and digital media, including Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar.As the competition progressed, new participants, including Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Vriddhi Patwa, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor and Bali, entered the headquarters, bringing fresh strategies and reshaping the game.The grand finale saw former contestants return to the headquarters for emotional reunions before the competition culminated with Mini Mathur being crowned the ultimate winner.Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol, with the Indian adaptation produced by Banijay Asia. The grand finale and all episodes of 'Alliance', now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor and television host Mini Mathur has emerged as the winner of the reality show 'Alliance', lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Mini defeated fellow finalists Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the final showdown, with Aly finishing as the first runner-up and Ruhee securing the second runner-up position.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banijay Asia (@banijayasia)Reacting to her victory, Mini Mathur said in a statement, "Winning 'Alliance' feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically, and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger."She added, "There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game."Expressing gratitude after lifting the trophy, Mini said, "Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."Mathur won over audiences with her strategic approach, smart decisions and steady gameplay across the season. Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a guest appearance on the reality series 'Alliance' to support his wife. Kabir arrived with their children, turning what began as a family reunion into one of the most emotional moments of the season.The reality series began with 16 contestants entering the headquarters as duos, where they competed in physical and knowledge-based challenges while navigating shifting alliances, strategic gameplay and unexpected twists. Throughout the season, contestants faced betrayals, emotional confrontations, surprise entries and exits, making trust and loyalty central to the competition, as per the press release.The show featured personalities from the worlds of entertainment, television and digital media, including Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Armaan Khera, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar.As the competition progressed, new participants, including Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Vriddhi Patwa, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor and Bali, entered the headquarters, bringing fresh strategies and reshaping the game.The grand finale saw former contestants return to the headquarters for emotional reunions before the competition culminated with Mini Mathur being crowned the ultimate winner.Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol, with the Indian adaptation produced by Banijay Asia. The grand finale and all episodes of 'Alliance', now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. (ANI)