The official trailer for 'Awarapan 2' has been released, showing Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit. The sequel, set for a 2026 release, promises a darker chapter and introduces Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

The official trailer of 'Awarapan 2' was released on Thursday, offering the first full glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

A Darker, Vengeance-Driven Sequel

The trailer presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.

The trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of his most memorable screen characters. The makers describe his comeback by stating, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped." Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

Describing the film's tone, the makers said, "Dark, intense and relentlessly cinematic, the trailer plunges straight into Shivam's world, a world of vengeance, redemption and consequences that cannot be outrun. The action is visceral, the emotion is raw, and the music is exactly what the Awarapan universe demands," in a press statement. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dbr9TN0s561/

The Music of Awarapan 2

Music continues to remain a key element of the franchise. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.

The trailer also features 'Tera Mera Rishta', composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. The makers said the track "runs through the trailer like a second pulse, turning every action sequence into something that hits closer to the heart than the gut," in a press statement.

Production and Release Details

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film will release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, with Pen Marudhar handling the All India theatrical distribution.

Ahead of the sequel's release, the original 'Awarapan' (2007) returned to theatres on July 31, 2026, revisiting the cult classic for audiences as anticipation builds for Shivam Pandit's next chapter. (ANI)

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