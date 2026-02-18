- Home
Nayanthara: Lady Superstar Nayanthara made a small mistake, but it later turned into a very big one. Anushka took advantage of it and rose to become a pan-India heroine. Let's see what this story is about.
Anushka Shetty became a pan-India heroine due to Nayanthara's mistake
Anushka is now a pan-India star, all thanks to 'Baahubali.' The film completely changed her career. But the real story is that Nayanthara's small mistake paved the way for her.
Anushka became popular pan-India with Baahubali
'Arundhati' was a big step, but 'Baahubali' made Anushka an undisputed star across India. The Rajamouli epic, starring Prabhas, shook Indian cinema and is still a huge hit.
Nayanthara who said no to Baahubali
Anushka played Devasena, a princess turned warrior. But she wasn't the first choice. Rajamouli initially wanted Nayanthara, but she turned it down as it required a two-year commitment.
Anushka hits the jackpot after Nayanthara says no
Unwilling to commit two years to one film, Nayanthara rejected the offer, unaware it would change Indian cinema. Rajamouli then approached Anushka, who said yes and aced the role.
Nayanthara also has a pan-India image
Meanwhile, Nayanthara is also a big star, taking part in pan-India and female-led films. She recently had a hit with Chiranjeevi and is reportedly in a new movie with Balayya.
