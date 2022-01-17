Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

Are Samantha Lockwood and Salman Khan dating? Here's how the actress responded to her link-up rumours with Khan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan always grabs headlines because of his personal life. Many Bollywood actresses and her co-stars have linked him. And this time, he is in the news because of his rumoured relationship with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood.



Yes, ever since Samantha Lockwood was spotted at Salman Khan's farmhouse to attent his 56th birthday celebrations last month, many reports suggested that they are allegedly in a relationship. Salman and Samantha were also seen attending a wedding together.



Samantha Lockwood recently reacted to rumours calling Salman a very nice guy and said people talk a lot about nothing. In an interview, she said, "I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from."



I don't know anybody, but I just knew Salman, just met him a couple of times, and he was the only celebrity I knew. It was a party where I met lovely people, and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a pleasant experience. Everybody was just super friendly and had nice conversations, an exquisite evening."



Samantha Lockwood is an American actress and model who acted in Shoot the Hero, CSI: NY, and Lords of Dogtown. Also Read: Was Salman Khan rude with Aamir Khan? Latter reveals his experience