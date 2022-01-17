  • Facebook
    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
    Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan always grabs headlines because of his personal life. Many Bollywood actresses and her co-stars have linked him. And this time, he is in the news because of his rumoured relationship with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood. 
     

    Yes, ever since Samantha Lockwood was spotted at Salman Khan's farmhouse to attent his 56th birthday celebrations last month, many reports suggested that they are allegedly in a relationship. Salman and Samantha were also seen attending a wedding together. 
     

    Samantha Lockwood recently reacted to rumours calling Salman a very nice guy and said people talk a lot about nothing. In an interview, she said, "I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from." 
     

    I don't know anybody, but I just knew Salman, just met him a couple of times, and he was the only celebrity I knew. It was a party where I met lovely people, and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a pleasant experience. Everybody was just super friendly and had nice conversations, an exquisite evening."
     

    Samantha Lockwood is an American actress and model who acted in Shoot the Hero, CSI: NY, and Lords of Dogtown. Also Read: Was Salman Khan rude with Aamir Khan? Latter reveals his experience

    She is also a certified yoga trainer. Samantha studies at the New York Film Academy. She is best known for her role as Cindy Patterson on Hawaii Five-0. Also Read: Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

