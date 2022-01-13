  • Facebook
    Was Salman Khan rude with Aamir Khan? Latter reveals his experience

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
    Long back in 2013, Aamir Khan revealed during the filming of 1994 cult classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna he found that Salman Khan was 'rude and inconsiderate'

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are very close to each other even though they have been the two biggest competitors in the film industry for more than two decades. They never came together onscreen after their 1994 classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna.
     

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    The film Andaz Apna Apna is still called the most famous cult hit in the history of Indian cinema. Yes, both in the movie were seen having a great time with their great comic timing. But many don't know both the Khans didn't get along with each other on the film sets.
     

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    In 2013, when Aamir Khan appearance on Koffee With Karan with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, he talked about his bad impression of Salman while working with him in Andaz Apna Apna. He also vowed never to work with Salman after a bad experience. 

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    "In Andaz Apna Apna I had a horrible experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him (Salman Khan), I just wanted to stay away from Salman," Aamir had said. 

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    But during Aamir Khan's first divorce from Reena Dutta in 2022; Salman Khan became close to the Dangal star. Aamir Khan shared drinking heavily to deal with the separation, and Salman became his support system; since then, their friendship began. Also Read: OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    When Aamir Khan found Salman Khan 'RUDE', he even had bad experience working with him RCB

    "Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife (Reena). We met again and drank together, and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship, and it has only grown," he had said. Also Read: Meet Salman Khan's first girlfriend; no it is not Somy Ali or Sangeeta Bijlani

