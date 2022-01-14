Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

Actor Aayush Sharma opened up on why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal didn't invite Salman Khan for their wedding; read on

Last month we saw a grand wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Many celebs were seen attending the wedding Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur etc.



Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh was also present at the wedding. But her fans and many social media users were surprised to see that Katrina didn't invite Salman Khan and his family.



In one of the interviews, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma confirmed that her family, including Salman, was not invited to Katrina and Vicky's wedding. Salman and Katrina were co-stars in many films, and they share a special bond in real life too.



Many reports suggest that both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dating for several years and supported the actress during her earlier daying in the film industry. Even after their breakup, Salman and Katrina remain cordial. Katrina was also invited to Salman's family functions and Arpita's wedding.



Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

When Arpita's husband actor Aayush Sharma was asked about the wedding invite, he revealed that the Khan family was not invited and that it is 'no big deal'. He said that Katrina is very dear for the family, and we all wish her all the best. Sharma said, "It's the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal."

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram