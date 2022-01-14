  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 3:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actor Aayush Sharma opened up on why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal didn't invite Salman Khan for their wedding; read on

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Last month we saw a grand wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Many celebs were seen attending the wedding Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur etc. 
     

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh was also present at the wedding. But her fans and many social media users were surprised to see that Katrina didn't invite Salman Khan and his family. 
     

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    In one of the interviews, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma confirmed that her family, including Salman, was not invited to Katrina and Vicky's wedding. Salman and Katrina were co-stars in many films, and they share a special bond in real life too.
     

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Many reports suggest that both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dating for several years and supported the actress during her earlier daying in the film industry. Even after their breakup, Salman and Katrina remain cordial. Katrina was also invited to Salman's family functions and Arpita's wedding. 
     

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    When Arpita's husband actor Aayush Sharma was asked about the wedding invite, he revealed that the Khan family was not invited and that it is 'no big deal'. He said that Katrina is very dear for the family, and we all wish her all the best. Sharma said, "It's the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal."

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Last night, newly wedding Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Lohri after marriage. The Lohri celebrations were held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, away from Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from their first Lohri together as Mr and Mrs Kaushal.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on RCB

    Watch Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej cook delicious dosas for their family; Bhogi celebrations on

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue drb

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case? drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Recent Stories

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party-dnm

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, ‘Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party’

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane?

    Delhi expected to record less than 25000 COVID cases on Friday 15 per cent hospital beds occupied Satyendra Jain gcw

    Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID cases on Friday, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendra Jain

    football efl carabao cup liverpool vs arsenal Granit Xhaka red card leaves football pundits miffed insist midfielder a liability for Arsenal

    Granit Xhaka's 'stupidity' leaves football pundits miffed; insist midfielder a 'liability' for Arsenal

    Skoda Kodiaq sold out 7 seater SUV waiting period exceeds to four months gcw

    Skoda Kodiaq sold out! Waiting period of 7-seater SUV touches four months

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon