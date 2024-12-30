Is Shehnaaz Gill still in love with Sidharth Shukla? WATCH this video NOW

We've all seen Sidharth Shukla's bond with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. Everyone was taken aback, even Shehnaaz, by his unexpected death. But the actress still loves him very much.



Many people have watched the season of Bigg Boss repeatedly because of Shehnaaz and Sidharth. They met as strangers and became friends. This bond was unique in the house, and we observed how they encouraged one another. (WATCH VIDEO)

Sidharth always treated Shehnaaz like she was his kid. Shehnaaz was madly in love with him, and she was even too possessive of him. They looked adorable together, and their admirers began affectionately dubbing them SidNaaz. Their tale was the highlight of Bigg Boss 13.

People still watch that season only to see SidNaaz. After the concert, they collaborated on many music videos and spent time together. They were rumoured to marry, but Sidharth's unexpected death crushed hearts.

Shehnaaz Gill still loves Sidharth Shukla We still get shivers thinking about Sidharth Shukla's death. Shehnaaz was broken and needed a long time to recover from her despair. However, she has come out strong and is joyfully moving forward with her aspirations for him.

A video has gone viral showing Shehnaaz Gill conversing with a mind reader. The mind reader asks Shehnaaz to visualise someone she has loved, continues to love, and greatly respects. The mind reader then tells her that the name she has in mind begins with S.

Shehnaaz was astonished and emotional when the mind reader thought it was Sidharth Shukla. Every SidNaaz fan feels emotional after seeing this video. Shehnaaz is doing well professionally. She appeared in several films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming.

Latest Videos