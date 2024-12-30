Is Shehnaaz Gill still in love with Sidharth Shukla? WATCH this video NOW

We've all seen Sidharth Shukla's bond with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. Everyone was taken aback, even Shehnaaz, by his unexpected death. But the actress still loves him very much.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Many people have watched the season of Bigg Boss repeatedly because of Shehnaaz and Sidharth. They met as strangers and became friends. This bond was unique in the house, and we observed how they encouraged one another. (WATCH VIDEO)

article_image2

Sidharth always treated Shehnaaz like she was his kid. Shehnaaz was madly in love with him, and she was even too possessive of him. They looked adorable together, and their admirers began affectionately dubbing them SidNaaz. Their tale was the highlight of Bigg Boss 13.

article_image3

People still watch that season only to see SidNaaz. After the concert, they collaborated on many music videos and spent time together. They were rumoured to marry, but Sidharth's unexpected death crushed hearts.

article_image4

Shehnaaz Gill still loves Sidharth Shukla

We still get shivers thinking about Sidharth Shukla's death. Shehnaaz was broken and needed a long time to recover from her despair. However, she has come out strong and is joyfully moving forward with her aspirations for him.

article_image5

A video has gone viral showing Shehnaaz Gill conversing with a mind reader. The mind reader asks Shehnaaz to visualise someone she has loved, continues to love, and greatly respects. The mind reader then tells her that the name she has in mind begins with S.

article_image6

Shehnaaz was astonished and emotional when the mind reader thought it was Sidharth Shukla. Every SidNaaz fan feels emotional after seeing this video. Shehnaaz is doing well professionally. She appeared in several films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online NTI

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH] ATG

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH]

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn't bother me..' NTI

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn’t bother me..'

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon