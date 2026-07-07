Salman Khan shared a new photo from his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. His production house also clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC, dismissing rumours of certification issues.

SK Films dismisses certification issue rumours Recently, Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' has run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.Addressing the speculation, the banner said claims about the film facing certification-related issues were "false" and stressed that the project has not yet reached the certification stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) More about the film Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood star Salman Khan has shared a new glimpse of himself from his upcoming film, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace', heightening anticipation among fans awaiting the project. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked in the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)Recently, Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' has run into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.Addressing the speculation, the banner said claims about the film facing certification-related issues were "false" and stressed that the project has not yet reached the certification stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before being renamed 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.' It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source