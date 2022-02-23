  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Reena Dwivedi the 'Lady Singham'? Check out her hot Instagram pictures

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Reena Dwivedi is currently in the news for her pictures from the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj, Lucknow. Let us know who is Reena Dwivedi in real life
     

    In 2019, an electoral polling officer Reena Dwivedi became an overnight internet hit as she arrived wearing a bright yellow saree at the polling booth. She again grabbed headlines in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, where she donned western attire. 
     

    This time she was seen wearing a sleeveless black top and paired it with beige high waist pants. Reena Dwivedi is one of the polling officers in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. And she arrived in style at the Mohanlalganj polling booth clicking selfies with the people around. 
     

    A large crowd gathered after seeing Reena Dwivedi in her new outfit. Along with the crowds, police officers were taking selfies with them. 
     

    She also has a massive fan following on Instagram more than 277K followers and Reena named her page as 'Lady Singham'. 

    Reena Dwivedi is a clerk in the Public Works Department's Lucknow office and she has been a poll officer in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections. Reena is a native of UP's Deoria. 
     

    Reena Dwivedi has been working with PWD since 2013 after her husband Sanjay Dwivedi'sdemise. She has a son named Aadit Dwivedi, whom she loves a lot.  
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi drb

    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this RCB

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video RCB

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    Hollywood Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure drb

    Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure

    RIP KPAC Lalitha Prithviraj Sukumaran Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency mobilise reserve troops gcw

    Ukraine okays plan to declare national emergency, mobilise reserve troops

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi drb

    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    BharatPe terminates Ashneer Grover s wife Madhuri Jail for alleged misappropriation of funds gcw

    BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain for alleged misappropriation of funds

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Wanindu Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is-ayh

    India vs Sri Lanka 2021-22: Hasaranga tests COVID positive, likely to miss T20Is

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams-dnm

    SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon