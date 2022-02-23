Is Reena Dwivedi the 'Lady Singham'? Check out her hot Instagram pictures

Reena Dwivedi is currently in the news for her pictures from the polling station in Bastiya, Gosaiganj, Lucknow. Let us know who is Reena Dwivedi in real life



In 2019, an electoral polling officer Reena Dwivedi became an overnight internet hit as she arrived wearing a bright yellow saree at the polling booth. She again grabbed headlines in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, where she donned western attire.



This time she was seen wearing a sleeveless black top and paired it with beige high waist pants. Reena Dwivedi is one of the polling officers in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. And she arrived in style at the Mohanlalganj polling booth clicking selfies with the people around.



A large crowd gathered after seeing Reena Dwivedi in her new outfit. Along with the crowds, police officers were taking selfies with them.



She also has a massive fan following on Instagram more than 277K followers and Reena named her page as 'Lady Singham'.

Reena Dwivedi is a clerk in the Public Works Department's Lucknow office and she has been a poll officer in the 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections. Reena is a native of UP's Deoria.

