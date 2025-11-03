- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Malaika Arora Dating 33-Year-Old Diamond Businessman? Their Event Appearance Sparks Buzz
Malaika Arora was seen with a charming 33-year-old diamond businessman at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, sparking dating rumours. Fans are curious if love is in the air—here’s what we know.
Malaika Arora Sparks New Dating Rumours
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, previously linked with Arjun Kapoor, is once again making headlines. Rumors are swirling that she is dating a wealthy businessman who is 19 years her junior, igniting curiosity among fans and media alike.
Spotted Together at Enrique Iglesias Concert
At the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, Malaika Arora turned heads in a chic white tank top paired with blue shorts. The man accompanying her, dressed in a white shirt, was seen chatting and getting close to her, sparking speculation about their relationship.
Rumors of a New Romance
Malaika Arora and the man were not just spotted at the concert but were also seen together afterward. Their close interaction has fueled social media speculation that he could be Malaika’s new boyfriend.
Who Is He?
Reports suggest that Malaika Arora may have moved on from her previous relationship and is dating a new beau. Some Instagram accounts claim he is 33-year-old diamond businessman Harsh Mehta, though his identity has not been officially confirmed.
Fans React
The comment sections on viral posts are buzzing with curiosity. Fans are asking whether Malaika Arora has truly moved on and if she is genuinely in a relationship with the new mystery man.
Mystery Beau
Reports suggest that Malaika’s rumored boyfriend, Harsh Mehta, is 33 and owns a diamond company in Belgium. The two reportedly have been dating for a few months but are keeping their relationship under wraps.
Age Gap Sparks Buzz
Social media is abuzz as reports claim Malaika Arora, 52, is dating 33-year-old Harsh Mehta, highlighting a 19-year age difference between the rumored couple.
Malaika’s Past Relationship
Malaika Arora was previously in a high-profile relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for five years. The couple often shared glimpses of their life together on social media and attended events and vacations, before eventually parting ways.