Mumbai’s food scene is going star-studded, with celebrities like Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Malaika Arora owning restaurants that reflect their style, personality, and passion for cuisine.
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, is not just a hub for Bollywood stars but also a hotspot for gourmet experiences. Many celebrities have ventured into the food and hospitality industry, running restaurants that reflect their personality, style, and passion for cuisine. Here’s a look at seven celebs who have left their mark on Mumbai’s culinary scene.
Virat Kohli – One8 Commune
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli co-owns One8 Commune, a contemporary cafe in Mumbai that reflects his sporty and energetic persona. The restaurant offers a mix of global cuisines, innovative drinks, and a lively atmosphere perfect for fans and food enthusiasts alike.
Karan Johar – Neuma
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar runs Neuma, a stylish bar and restaurant in the city. Known for its chic interiors, gourmet offerings, and celebrity-friendly ambiance, Neuma has become a popular spot for parties, casual dining, and star-studded events.
Gauri Khan – Torii
Interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan owns Torii, a luxury Japanese-inspired restaurant in Mumbai. The restaurant blends elegance, innovative cuisine, and Gauri’s signature aesthetic, offering diners a fine-dining experience in a refined and sophisticated setting.
Shilpa Shetty – Bastian At The Top
Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty invested in Bastian At The Top, a healthy food café emphasizing fresh juices, salads, and nutritious meals. The restaurant promotes a balanced lifestyle while keeping dishes visually appealing and Instagram-worthy.
Malaika Arora – Scarlett House
Malaika Arora co-owns Scarlett House, a European-inspired restaurant in Mumbai that is located in a restored 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow in Bandra. The restaurant is a passion project for Arora and is also co-owned by her son Arhaan Khan, along with restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi.