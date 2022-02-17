  • Facebook
    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney leaving Calabasas family? Travis Baker's tweet hints something

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
    Kourtney Kardashian's soon-to-be hubby Travis Baker wants to move to Napa? Here what his tweet says
     

    Last year, in October, Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Travis Barker got engaged and soon will tie the knot. The two got engaged in Montecito, California when Travis Baker bent the knee and popped the question surrounded by roses and candles.
     

    According to ET's report, Kourtney and Travis have started preparing their wedding, including the guest list and the ideal time to perform the wedding ceremony. Also Read: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    But currently, both Travis and the mother of three are enjoying their new growing relationship. The couple first hinted at a romance when they shared an Instagram Story from Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs vacation home.
     

    And last year, in February, they made their relationship Instagram official when Kourtney posted a snap of the couple's intertwined hands on her story. Both went for a romantic getaway to Napa a few days back, and Kourtney shared some clicks from the trip. 
     

    In the pictures, we can see some beautiful mountain views, cosy candlelit dinners, many handholdings, etc. On the other hand, Baker wrote on his Twitter, "I’m moving to Napa" with an emoji with sunglasses on. Soon fans started speculating that Kourtney and her kids would also shift to Napa, leaving the Kardashian family behind. Also Read: Meet Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newly born baby boy

    Kourtney posted a sweet collage consisting of all Kardashian-Baker photos and melted hearts with her head over heels romance. The pair spent Valentine's day with family, including their children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, Kourtney's kids with ex-partner Scott Disick and Alabama, Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who are Travis' kids.

