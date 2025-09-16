Is Hardik Pandya Dating Model Mahieka Sharma? Here's What We Know So Far
Rumours are swirling around cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma after fans spotted social media hints suggesting a possible romance. Here's a breakdown of everything we know about the alleged relationship.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time not for his on-field performances, but for his alleged off-field romance. Following his high-profile divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic and a brief link-up with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, speculation is now rife that Pandya may be in a budding relationship with actress-model Mahieka Sharma.
The rumours took flight on Reddit, where eagle-eyed fans dissected Mahieka’s recent social media posts. In one of her selfies, a blurred male figure in the background had many wondering if it was Pandya himself. Another post featuring the number “33,” Pandya’s iconic jersey number, only added fuel to the fire.
Matching Bathrobes and Instagram Clues
Social media sleuths weren’t done. Users drew attention to pictures in which both Hardik and Mahieka appeared to be wearing identical bathrobes, albeit in different posts. While this may be coincidental, it didn’t stop fans from speculating a possible romantic connection between the two.
Adding more weight to the rumours is the fact that both follow each other on Instagram—a move fans often see as a subtle hint at a deeper connection. Earlier this month, Mahieka shared a picture tagged in Baroda, Pandya’s hometown, leading to further buzz about a potential visit to the cricketer’s residence.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka is a multifaceted personality, an actress, model, and fashion influencer. She has appeared in independent films, music videos, and high-profile ad campaigns. Her presence on fashion runways, having walked for top designers, has also cemented her place in the industry.
Fans Eagerly Await Confirmation
While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has addressed the speculation publicly, their social media activity has certainly set the internet abuzz. Whether it’s just friendly interaction or something more, fans and gossip columns will surely keep a close watch on this possible new pairing.