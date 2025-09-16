Image Credit : Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time not for his on-field performances, but for his alleged off-field romance. Following his high-profile divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic and a brief link-up with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, speculation is now rife that Pandya may be in a budding relationship with actress-model Mahieka Sharma.

The rumours took flight on Reddit, where eagle-eyed fans dissected Mahieka’s recent social media posts. In one of her selfies, a blurred male figure in the background had many wondering if it was Pandya himself. Another post featuring the number “33,” Pandya’s iconic jersey number, only added fuel to the fire.