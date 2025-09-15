Actress Huma Qureshi is reportedly engaged to her rumoured boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh. While the couple hasn't confirmed the news, recent social media posts have sparked speculation.

Huma Qureshi is making headlines for all the right reasons. The talented actress recently walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where her film Bayaan premiered to much excitement. But even as her professional achievements shine, her personal life seems to be grabbing equal attention.

Rumours of Engagement with Rachit Singh

According to recent reports, Huma Qureshi is now engaged to her long-time rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh. While the couple has not made any official announcement, a source close to them reportedly confirmed the news. Rachit, an acting coach, has worked with top Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He also played Vedant in the web series Karmma Calling alongside Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood.

Social Media Sparks Speculation

The rumours gained momentum when singer Akasa shared a candid picture featuring Huma and Rachit. The caption read, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night." This led fans to believe that something special had happened. Rachit has also appeared in several photos with Huma and her brother, Saqib Saleem, including at Gauri Khan’s restaurant launch party.

Still No Official Confirmation

While fans are eager for an official confirmation, Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The couple has reportedly been dating for nearly a year. Whether the engagement news is true or just another rumour, one thing is clear: Huma is glowing, both professionally and personally.