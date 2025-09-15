Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Expecting Baby THIS year? Check here
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child later this year. While the couple remains silent, sources suggest the baby could arrive by November, sparking excitement among fans.
Katrina and Vicky expecting?
Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are reportedly expecting their first child. While the duo has not made any official announcement yet, sources close to them have confirmed the news, which is now making waves across social media. The baby is expected to arrive sometime between October and November 2025.
Katrina Planning Long Maternity Break
According to insiders, Katrina Kaif is preparing to take a long maternity break after the birth of her child. Known for being dedicated to her craft, the actress now reportedly wants to devote her full attention to motherhood for a while. She is said to be stepping back from film commitments temporarily to embrace this new chapter in her life.
Rumors about her pregnancy began circulating earlier this year when she was spotted wearing oversized clothing and keeping a noticeably low public profile. Her recent appearances with husband Vicky Kaushal have only added to the speculation, though neither has addressed the buzz publicly.
A Timeline of Their Love Story
Katrina and Vicky’s romance began quietly around 2019. After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time, they tied the knot in a dreamy private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was attended by close family and friends and became one of the most talked-about Bollywood events of the year.
On the Work Front
2025 has been a busy year for Vicky Kaushal, with his film Chaava performing well at the box office. He is currently working on Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, where her performance received critical acclaim.
While the couple has stayed tight-lipped, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation. For now, all eyes are on the glowing pair as they prepare for parenthood.