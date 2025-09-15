Image Credit : Instagram

According to insiders, Katrina Kaif is preparing to take a long maternity break after the birth of her child. Known for being dedicated to her craft, the actress now reportedly wants to devote her full attention to motherhood for a while. She is said to be stepping back from film commitments temporarily to embrace this new chapter in her life.

Rumors about her pregnancy began circulating earlier this year when she was spotted wearing oversized clothing and keeping a noticeably low public profile. Her recent appearances with husband Vicky Kaushal have only added to the speculation, though neither has addressed the buzz publicly.