PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola's Minimal, Stylish Mumbai Apartment
Enter Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola's Mumbai home and discover their serene, trendy and well-organised celebrity flat.
Inside Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s apartment
Gaurav Khanna, well known for his portrayal as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has won hearts not just onscreen but also offscreen with his grounded lifestyle.
He and his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, reside in a peaceful and well-organised flat in Mumbai.
Gaurav was born and raised in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting goals. Today, he is a successful television actor with a home that reflects his personality: basic, disciplined, and practical.
The couple's Mumbai flat prioritises comfort above extravagance. The interiors feature a mix of modern and historical elements, with wood furnishings, warm tones, and gentle lighting.
The living room is the focal point of the home, with a neutral colour scheme, a huge comfy sofa, a few art pieces, and indoor plants that create a fresh atmosphere. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola love to keep their spaces neat, with little clutter and well-organised storage options.
Gaurav, who has already demonstrated his culinary abilities on Celebrity MasterChef India, likes spending time in the kitchen. Their kitchen is utilitarian, with wooden cabinets, dark grey counters, and hidden storage to keep utensils and pans out of sight.
A modest, clean dining space is placed near the kitchen, ideal for fast dinners together. The hardwood flooring contrasts with the white dining chairs, resulting in a basic and pleasant look.
The bedroom has a tranquil beige and cream colour scheme with a wooden accent wall, a vintage-inspired headboard, soft lighting, and minimum décor. It represents a location intended for leisure and relaxation.
Their flat also has a modest balcony overlooking the city, which Gaurav describes as having large decks and stunning views, demonstrating the couple's passion for open space and tranquil settings in the hectic metropolis of Mumbai.
Gaurav arrived to Mumbai some years ago and worked a combination of normal and acting jobs before breaking into the television industry.
According to the Times of India, his net worth is currently believed to be between Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 15 crore as a result of his successful television career, brand endorsements, and reality show participation.
The couple's house, decorated with carefully picked furniture, indoor plants, and framed pictures, reflects their approach to life: quiet, disciplined, and practical.
