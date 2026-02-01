Anil Kapoor's new film 'Subedaar' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The actor called it one of the most challenging roles of his career. The action-packed trailer shows him as Subedaar Arjun Maurya in a tense face-off with a new adversary.

Anil Kapoor on His 'Most Challenging Role'

Anil Kapoor's much-awaited film Subedaar is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. On Monday, during the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Anil opened up about his experience working in 'Subedaar'. He said, "This film is a very special film for me. And this role for me is one of the most challenging roles of my career. And I've done it as usual with all my heart and soul. I've worked hard on my part and I've worked with all my heart. As I always do. I hope you'll like this film and you'll like our work."

Subedaar Trailer and Plot Details

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar. The trailer shows Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar, leading high-octane action sequences in the trailer. The trailer opens to show the disciplined battle-scarred and grieving Subedaar Arjun Maurya making a fresh start, only to cross paths with Prince (Aditya Rawal).

With an intense demeanour, Anil Kapoor delivers powerful dialogues like, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi."What follows is a tense and brutal face-off as Arjun takes on a ruthless new adversary, while Maurya's strained relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan) deepens the emotional stakes. (ANI)