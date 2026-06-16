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Is Dhanush Launching Son Yatra As Hero? Actor To Direct His First Movie - Details Inside
Actor Dhanush’s elder son Yatra is set to make his acting debut, marking a new chapter in the family’s film legacy. The exciting project will be directed by Dhanush himself.
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Dhanush is a top actor in the Tamil film industry with half a dozen films lined up. His last release in April, a film named 'Karan', didn't do too well. Now, he is working on a huge project with director Rajkumar Periasamy, which also stars Mammootty.
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Dhanush is not just acting; he's busy directing too. He previously directed films like 'Itly Kadai' and 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', which got a so-so response. He is now eager to make a strong comeback as a director with his next project.
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The big update is that Dhanush's next film as a director will star his elder son, Yatra, as the hero. R Tech Cinemas, the producers of Dhanush's 55th film (D55), will reportedly back this project. The film is planned as a mass commercial entertainer with Velraj as cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar as music director.
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The film starring Yatra and directed by Dhanush will likely start shooting by the end of this year or early next year. Dhanush had earlier launched his nephew, Pavish, as a hero in 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'. Now, he is launching his own son. More stars might join the cast soon.
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