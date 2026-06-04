The Public Accounts Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the Skill Development scheme, 'DHANUSH' gun delay, and defective ammo. The Finance Committee will also meet on the economy, and the Education panel recently questioned CBSE officials.

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) will be held at 11 am, Thursday, in the Parliament premises. The agenda of the meeting includes a briefing by Audit, followed by the oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on the subject "Performance Audit of Skill Development under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" based on the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

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The committee will also consider and adopt the draft Reports as adopted by Sub-Committee-II (Defence) and Sub-Committee-VI (Non-Compliance). The agenda includes examination of issues relating to the delay in production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System 'DHANUSH', loss of ₹62.10 crore on replacement of defective ammunition supplied to the Army by Ordnance Factory, Badmal, and the management of defence offsets, based on the relevant Reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The Committee will also consider a draft Report on non-compliance in the timely submission of Action Taken Notes on non-selected audit paragraphs and excess expenditure. Congress MP KC Venugopal is the Chairman of the Committee.

Finance Committee to Discuss Economy

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will also meet in the Parliament premises at 11 am today. The agenda of the meeting includes a briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs) and the Chief Economic Adviser on 'General Economic Situation in the Country'.

Education Panel Grills CBSE Officials

On Tuesday, Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education questioned CBSE officials over the problems faced by students due to OSM-related issues in the 12th class examination and emphasised that accountability should be fixed for lapses, sources said. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports met here and heard the views of the Department of School Education Secretary and CBSE Chairman on the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 CBSE Exams and issues faced by students consequently. The panel also heard their views on the application of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10.

CBSE has been facing mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and OSM discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets.