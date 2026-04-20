Tabu has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the upscale Versova neighbourhood of Mumbai. The property is located in Godrej Skyshore, developed by Godrej Properties. The apartment includes a 127 sq ft balcony and comes with two dedicated parking spaces. The project itself is being built on over 27,000 sq ft of land and will feature two towers with 24 floors each, housing 126 units.