Tabu Buys Luxury Apartment in Versova’s Godrej Skyshore Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Veteran actor Tabu has added a premium seaside home to her Mumbai portfolio, purchasing a spacious apartment in Versova for this whopping amount reflecting the growing celebrity interest in the area. Check here
A Premium Home in Versova’s Godrej Skyshore
Tabu has purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the upscale Versova neighbourhood of Mumbai. The property is located in Godrej Skyshore, developed by Godrej Properties. The apartment includes a 127 sq ft balcony and comes with two dedicated parking spaces. The project itself is being built on over 27,000 sq ft of land and will feature two towers with 24 floors each, housing 126 units.
Transaction Details and Registration
The deal was officially registered on March 26, 2026. The property was acquired for ₹10 crore, with a stamp duty payment of ₹5.24 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. This purchase highlights the continued demand for luxury residential spaces in Versova, especially among high-profile buyers seeking both comfort and investment value.
A Strategic Investment Amid Celebrity Interest
Known for critically acclaimed films like Maqbool, Haider, and Andhadhun, Tabu has long been a prominent name in Indian cinema. Her latest acquisition aligns with a broader trend of celebrities investing in Versova. In 2025, Gauhar Khan reportedly purchased three apartments in the same locality, further cementing the area’s appeal among the entertainment industry.
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