Image Credit : Google

Irrfan Khan was more than just an actor. He was a storyteller who brought depth, emotion, and authenticity to every role he played. His films often carried profound messages about life, love, and human existence. On his death anniversary, let’s revisit five of his most impactful films that offer deep insights into the true meaning of life. As we remember him today, let’s celebrate his artistry and the invaluable lessons he left behind.