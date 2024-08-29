Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance deeply moved the late Irrfan Khan, who was visibly emotional and praised Siddiqui’s exceptional acting, highlighting the profound impact of his craft.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his ability to bring deep and moving stories to life through his acting. Over the years, Siddiqui has established himself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, known for the creativity and style he takes to his art. The authenticity and depth of his performances resonate deeply with audiences and critics alike, setting him apart as an extraordinary talent in Indian cinema

    Breakthrough Performance in 'New York'
    One of the defining moments of Siddiqui's career came when he starred in the movie New York. Siddiqui’s performance had a lasting impact through Zilgai, a character who endured immense suffering and resilience after being wrongly accused of involvement in the 9/11 attacks with psychological scars marked by depth, this character’s harrowing journey from prison to release came to life so strongly with nuance that it stood out in the film

    Director Kabir Khan, who worked closely with Siddiqui in New York, spoke highly of the actor's performance. "My assistant director in New York was Ali Abbas Zafar", Khan remarked. He showed me Nawazuddin’s audition and I knew we had to get this guy.” The director highlighted one particularly intense scene filmed in one consistent film. “When I announced the cut, some of the employees cried and others applauded,” Khan said. He highlighted Siddiqui's exceptional talent and dedication and acknowledged his ability to deliver a powerful performance in one season.

    An Emotional Reaction from Irrfan Khan
    The impact of Siddiqui's performance was so profound that it brought the late Irrfan Khan to tears. Kabir Khan shared, “I took Irrfan to the monitor to see Nawaz. Tears rolled down Irfan’s face and he went to hug Nawaz”. This emotional response from a fellow actor further highlighted Siddiqui’s impressive skills and the depth of her performance.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in New York exemplifies his extraordinary ability to captivate and move audiences through his craft. As he continues to deliver exceptional performances, his role in this film remains a testament to his unparalleled acting prowess and significant contributions to cinema.

