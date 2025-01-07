Irrfan Khan's 57th birth anniversary: Lunch Box to Angrezi Medium; 5 best films of the late actor

As we honor Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, revisiting these films serves as a reminder of his unparalleled talent and the indelible mark he left on cinema. His performances continue to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide, ensuring that his legacy lives on

Though Irrfan Khan is no longer with us, his extraordinary body of work continues to be celebrated worldwide. On what would have been his 57th birth anniversary, fans and admirers remember the profound legacy he left behind. Known for his unique ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role, Irrfan remains an icon of both Bollywood and global cinema. From Maqbool to Slumdog Millionaire, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, and Jurassic World, his versatile filmography is a testament to his unparalleled talent. As we commemorate his life and contributions, it is fitting to revisit some of his most acclaimed performances that earned accolades and continue to resonate deeply with audiences. Here's a list of his award winning movies

Lunch Box

In this critically acclaimed film, Irrfan Khan portrayed Saajan Fernandes, a lonely office worker who unexpectedly forms a bond with Ila Singh, played by Nimrat Kaur, after a mix-up with their lunchboxes. Through his understated yet compelling performance, he conveyed the character’s solitude and personal growth, leaving an indelible mark on viewers

Life of Pi

This award-winning survival drama, directed by Ang Lee and based on Yann Martel's novel, saw Irrfan as the adult version of Pi Patel. He narrated the incredible story of survival at sea during Pi's teenage years. His portrayal brought depth and poignancy to the character, contributing significantly to a film that won multiple Academy Awards

Paan Singh Tomar

In this Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed biographical drama, Irrfan played the titular role of a real-life athlete who became a dacoit. His nuanced performance earned critical acclaim, with audiences and critics praising his transformation into the character. The role won him the National Award, solidifying his place as one of Indian cinema’s finest actors

Life In A Metro

While this ensemble film featured several talented actors, including Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, and Konkona Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan’s performance stood out. Playing a man searching for love, he shared memorable chemistry with Konkona's character, Shruti. His portrayal earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor

Angrezi Medium

As Irrfan’s final film, Angrezi Medium holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie featured him as Champak Bansal, a devoted father who goes to great lengths to support his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. His portrayal beautifully captured the emotional bond between a father and daughter, making the film a poignant farewell to his remarkable career

