After Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3, Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought ₹40 crore in compensation, escalating the dispute to the Producers Guild and pushing both sides closer to legal action.

There's a big new twist in the controversy surrounding Bollywood's much-awaited film, Don 3. According to reports, after Ranveer Singh walked out of the film, the issue has now blown up into a ₹40 crore compensation demand. Talk of creative differences between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Excel Entertainment, is getting louder. It's being said that the matter was taken to the Producers Guild of India, but they couldn't find a solution. Now, both sides are preparing to take the legal route, which has caused quite a stir in the industry.

Don 3 Controversy: Excel demands ₹40 crore from Ranveer

Reports quoting sources say that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's company, Excel Entertainment, has demanded ₹40 crore from Ranveer to cover their losses. They claim that the actor's sudden exit gave the project a major financial jolt. On the other hand, Ranveer's team says there were disagreements over the creative direction and that attempts were being made to replace him.

Producers Guild advises legal action for both sides

When the issue escalated, the 'Don 3' dispute was presented before the Producers Guild of India. Reports suggest that since no agreement could be reached, the Guild advised both parties to take legal action. Some big names in the industry also tried to hold informal meetings to find a solution, but for now, the dispute doesn't seem to be getting resolved.

Ranveer Singh claims he was being replaced by Hrithik Roshan!

According to reports, Ranveer has allegedly claimed that the makers of 'Don 3' were considering replacing him with Hrithik Roshan. However, there's been no official confirmation of this. Meanwhile, news of Farhan Akhtar unfollowing Ranveer Singh on social media has added more fuel to the fire. It's worth noting that Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have worked together before in the 2015 film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. Ranveer was the hero in that film, while Farhan not only produced it but also played an important role. Later, Ranveer also worked as the lead hero in another film from Farhan's production house, 'Gully Boy'.