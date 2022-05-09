Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan in bikini: Aamir Khan and his daughter get trolled for their latest pictures

    First Published May 9, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    Ira Khan's cake-cutting ceremony with her parents, stepbrother Azad Rao Khan, and lover Nupur Shikhare has gone viral.

    Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, turned 25 with her parents, stepbrother Azad Rao Khan, mother Reena Dutta and beau Nupur Shikhare. Ira's cake-cutting ceremony with her parents became viral, and a photo of it has also gone viral. 
     

    Ira's parents are seen in the now-viral photo enjoying her birthday after a pool session. Birthday girl Ira is seen in a two-piece bikini outfit blowing out the candles in the photo, while her father Aamir and brother Azad are shirtless and applauding for her.

    Ira looked trendy with a multi-coloured bikini, earrings, and wacky shades. Reena looked cool in a black and white ensemble, while Aamir and Azad looked fresh from the pool.

    Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur had shared a few pictures to show a glimpse of her birthday celebration where the two hugged each other inside the pool. He wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love.” 

    Many social media users, however, were not pleased with Ira's appearance in front of her parents, and trolled her. Ira was mocked for wearing a two-piece bikini in front of her father as soon as the photo became viral on social media. 

    Ira Khan made her directing debut with Medea, a drama starring Hazel Keech. There are no intentions for the star kid to act in films. Aamir will next be seen with Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and it will be released on August 11, 2022. Also Read: When Vijay Devarakonda blamed for Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

    Ira Khan, who is Aamir and Reena Dutta’s daughter, revealed her inclination towards the direction and therefore, she made her debut in 2019 when she directed Euripedes’ Medea starring Hazel Keech. Also Read: Vijay Devarakonda's net worth, salary, girlfriend, house, cars and more

