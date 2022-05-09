Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Vijay Devarakonda blamed for Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

    First Published May 9, 2022, 8:49 AM IST

    It was said, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty had compatibility issues and called off their engagement. However, some said it happened because of her closeness with Vijay Deverakonda.

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in 'cloud 9' with two Bollywood film releases; one is with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye in the pipeline. She signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing swiftly. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.
     

    Rashmika had her share of personal lows before finding incredible success with Telugu films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Her longtime followers know that she was engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and that the two were engaged for a time.

    In 2018, Rasmika allegedly called off her engagement with Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty. The former pair met on the set of Kirik Party in 2016, and their fans were shocked and upset when the actress broke off their engagement.
     

    However, at the time, the actress denied the news and stated that everything between them was OK. However, those rumours subsequently proved to be genuine. According to reports, their engagement has been called off, and insiders say they have voluntarily agreed to stop their romance due to "compatibility" difficulties.
     

    The couple's romance reached a snag when several difficulties between their families surfaced. According to a source close to the actress, "After talking with her parents, family elders, and friends, Rashmika decided. It was a difficult decision, but she has shown great courage in overcoming this personal and emotional setback."

    Rakshit was also reportedly attacked and harassed by social media users for Rashmika's bold scenes in her Telugu film Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Devarakonda. Also Read: Pooja Hegde's career is in trouble despite three films this year?

    According to an interview with International Business Times, Rashmika had revealed that Vijay Deverakonda is the one who had helped her get over her ex-boyfriend, Rakshit Shetty. She had said, “I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Deverakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace.” Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Video Icon