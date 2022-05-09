Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Devarakonda's net worth, salary, girlfriend, house, cars and more

    First Published May 9, 2022, 7:59 AM IST

    South star Vijay Devarakonda was born in Tamil Nadu on May 9, 1989. Deverakonda Vijay Sai is his actual name.

    Vijay Deverakonda, a Tollywood hottie, is recognised for his charming onscreen presence. He also manages to draw attention off-screen with his simple, no-nonsense style. He's a renegade, not only on stage but off, and doesn't hold back his opinions. 
     

    Vijay Devarakonda, the next Pan India star, is now on a roll. For his new picture, Liger, the actor is hogging all the attention. Aside from that, his next film, 'Jana Gana Mana,' starring Puri Jagannadh, is expected to begin production in September. He is filming in Kashmir for Shiva Nirvana's directorial debut, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
     

    Today, on his 33 birthday, we will talk about his net worth, and some more exciting things about the star. According to Caknowledge.com, Vijay Devarakonda's net worth is around $4 Million (Rs. 30 Crore). His acting in the Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy‘ was so liked that it became an overnight hit.
     

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    According to reports, now he is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Apart from his performance pay (around 10 to 11 Crore Per Movie), Vijay receives a profit share from his films. He accepts a large quantity of money in exchange for brand promotion.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Besides that, Vijay is known for his charity and social work. He is also in the top spot when it comes to paying Income tax, and he is one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Vijay Devarakonda has some fantastic houses in Hyderabad. One that we know is in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills that an estimated value of around Rs.15 Crores, where he lives with his parents and brother. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Vijay Devarakonda has an amazing collection of luxury cars, including Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and Audi. Vijay is a filmmaker as well; Hill Entertainment is the name of his production house. Apart from that, Devarakonda also has a clothing line called 'Rowdy Wear.' Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Day 25: Will Yash’s film impact Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

    Many reports came out about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting married and some same that they are in a relationship. But, the actor rubbished the rumours in style. Vijay tweeted, "As usual nonsense."

