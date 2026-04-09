- Home
- Entertainment
- IPL 2026 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth, Salary, Income & Rising Stardom Explained
IPL 2026 Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth, Salary, Income & Rising Stardom Explained
Not all cricketers require huge stadiums or cities. Sometimes it starts at home. That occurred to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar. He played cricket as a child and now plays in the IPL. See his travels, home, and wealth.
IPL 2026: Teenage Sensation Making Headlines
The Rajasthan Royals prodigy has been grabbing attention with fearless batting and explosive cameos. In a recent match, the youngster stunned everyone with a quickfire innings against top bowlers, showing maturity far beyond his age.
With such performances, Suryavanshi is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names this season.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth in 2026
Despite being just a teenager, Vaibhav has already built an impressive financial profile.
Estimated net worth: Rs 2–2.5 crore (approx.)
Some estimates even place it between ₹1.5 crore to ₹3 crore, depending on earnings and bonuses
His wealth primarily comes from IPL contracts, match fees, and early-stage endorsements.
IPL Salary & Earnings Breakdown
Vaibhav’s biggest income source is the IPL, where he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a significant amount at a very young age.
IPL 2026 salary: ₹1.1 crore
Total IPL earnings (2025–2026): Around ₹2.2 crore
Additional income: match fees, prizes, and endorsements worth lakhs
For a teenager, these numbers highlight his rapid financial rise in professional cricket.
House & Lifestyle: From Humble Roots to Stardom
Unlike many cricketers with luxury homes, Vaibhav still stays connected to his roots.
He reportedly lives in a modest home in Bihar, reflecting his grounded upbringing and strong family support. The house is estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh to ₹60 lakh, reflecting a simple lifestyle despite the owner's rising fame.
His journey from a small-town background to IPL stardom is being widely celebrated.
Rapid Rise: From Auction Surprise to IPL Star
Vaibhav’s life changed dramatically after the IPL auction, where he was picked for ₹1.1 crore, making him one of the youngest players in league history.
He impressed right from his debut, smashing boundaries and even scoring impactful innings early in his IPL career.
Since then, he has only grown in confidence, becoming a key emerging player for Rajasthan Royals.
Future Potential & Brand Value
With strong IPL performances and a growing fan following, Vaibhav’s net worth is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.
Experts believe endorsements and sponsorships could soon become a major part of his income, especially if he continues his current form.
A Star in the Making
From a small town in Bihar to the grand IPL stage, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s journey is just beginning.
With talent, discipline, and early success on his side, he is well on his way to becoming one of India’s next big cricketing stars.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.