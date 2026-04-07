IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Lights Up Kolkata as KKR Clash Faces Rain Drama (PHOTOS)
Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata visit sparked massive excitement as he arrived to cheer for KKR with Suhana Khan. From viral airport moments to rain-hit match drama, the day blended star power with on-field tension
SRK’s Grand Arrival in Kolkata
Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz the moment he landed in Kolkata. Accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, the superstar’s visit was aimed at supporting his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their crucial clash at Eden Gardens.
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Viral Photo Turns Real with Video Proof
A circulating image of Shah Rukh Khan in the city had fans divided over its authenticity. The speculation ended when ANI released a video showing the actor stepping off the plane. Dressed in a relaxed white T-shirt, jeans, and a black bandanna, SRK held Suhana’s hand as the duo coordinated their casual look, instantly winning the internet.
Serious Sideline Discussion Raises Eyebrows
During the match, SRK was spotted in an intense conversation with Venky Mysore. The interaction, caught on camera, left fans curious about what was being discussed, especially given KKR’s recent struggles in the tournament.
Rain Disrupts KKR vs Punjab Kings Match
The much-anticipated game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings saw an early interruption. After KKR chose to bat and reached 25/2 in 3.4 overs, rain forced a temporary halt. Covers came on, but the weather soon improved, allowing hopes of a restart.
KKR Aim to Regain Momentum
Having lost their previous matches to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR entered this contest under pressure. With SRK present in the stands, the team looked determined to turn their campaign around and secure their first win of the season.
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