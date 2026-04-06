Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana were spotted at Eden Gardens cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Punjab Kings. KKR won the toss and opted to bat first, with captain Rahane announcing Varun Chakaravarthy's injury.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Cheer for KKR at Eden Gardens

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to show support for his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Bollywood 'Baadshah' arrived at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday to cheer them on against the Punjab Kings. He was seen sitting in the stands with Suhana. Father-daughter's visuals from the stadium left fans excited.

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The father-daughter duo arrived in the city to support the Kolkata Knight Riders and root for the team.

KKR Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and decided to bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The high-voltage encounter is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

KKR Make Two Forced Changes

After winning the toss, Rahane revealed that Varun Chakaravarthy suffered an injury while taking a catch during the last game. "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a little bit of the drier side, but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game, and Narine isn't playing. Powell and Saini are in," Rahane said.

Punjab Kings Remain Unchanged

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they are fielding with the same XI. "Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed from our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters, and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us." (ANI)