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IPL 2026: 5 Ultra-Luxury Watches Owned by Virat Kohli That Define His Style; Check Here
IPL 2026: As Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, all eyes aren’t just on the pitch—Virat Kohli’s luxury watch game continues to make a statement off it. Here are 5 top 5 ultra luxury watches that Virat Kohli owns
A Captain’s Eye for Timeless Craft
Virat Kohli has long been admired for precision—whether it’s cover drives or curating a luxury watch collection. His choices reflect a balance of heritage craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, much like his batting style.
Rolex Submariner 126610LV
Nicknamed “Starbucks” for its green bezel, this diver’s watch is rugged yet stylish. It’s built for performance—much like Kohli himself—blending durability with unmistakable class.
Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion
A skeletonized dial and bold materials define this watch. It represents the contemporary, experimental side of Kohli’s style—sporty yet luxurious, just like his on-field energy.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 25829ST
The Royal Oak’s signature octagonal design houses a perpetual calendar with precision engineering. It’s a connoisseur’s choice, reflecting Kohli’s appreciation for detail and timeless innovation.
Rolex Daytona Rainbow 116595RBOW
With a rainbow sapphire bezel and diamond-set brilliance, this watch is pure statement luxury. It mirrors Kohli’s fearless attitude—confident, flamboyant, and impossible to ignore.
ALSO READ: ‘Absolutely WOW’: RCB Star Virat Kohli Gives Verdict after Watching Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar 2
Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1A
This stainless steel masterpiece stands out for its iconic porthole design and complications like moonphase and power reserve. It’s subtle yet sophisticated—perfectly aligned with Kohli’s refined off-field persona.
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