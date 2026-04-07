RCB star batter Virat Kohli expressed his admiration for the new film 'Dhurandhar 2' after watching it, calling it a unique cinematic experience. He took to Instagram to praise director Aditya Dhar's talent and lavished praise on Ranveer Singh's 'beyond brilliant' performance in the blockbuster movie.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was full of praise after watching the Raveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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The second installment of the Dhurandhar franchise is a high-octane drama that continues the story of revenge, blending intense storytelling, emotional depth, and larger-than-life performances led by Ranveer Singh under the direction of Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed INR 1,600 crore in worldwide box office collection, with INR 1,023 net collection in India, making it the blockbuster movie of the year.

Part one of the Dhurandhar reportedly collected over INR 1,300 INR, with a collection of INR 840 crore in India. The total earnings for the Dhurandhar franchise reportedly crossed INR 2,900 crore globally, cementing its place as one of the biggest film franchises in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club in India in Just 18 Days!

‘Didn't Flinch Once for Almost 4 Hours’

The day after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma watched the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2, and the RCB star batter was left impressed by the film’s gripping narrative, calling it a ‘cinematic experience that kept him completely engaged throughout.

Kohli was also in praise of director Aditya Dhar for his ‘talent’ and ‘conviction’, saying it was clearly reflected in the film.

“Saw the film today and dare I say I haven’t ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface, and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours,” Kohli wrote on Instagram story.

“@adityadharfilms, your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius.”

Aditya Dhar was also the director of the first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise, which turned out to be a massive commercial and critical success, laying the foundation for the sequel’s grand scale and popularity.

Kohli Hails Ranveer Singh’s Acting

Furthermore, Virat Kohli lavished praise on Ranveer Singh’s acting, calling his performance ‘beyond brilliant’ and stating that the actor has reached a completely different level with this film, standing out even among a strong ensemble cast.

“And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh, you have attained a different level after this movie, and your performance was beyond brilliant,” Kohli added.

“Absolutely WOW,” he concluded.

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For the first time, Ranveer Singh’s film has crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark in India, marking a historic milestone in his career and further cementing Dhurandhar 2 as a record-breaking blockbuster.

Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baaraat in December 2010, has achieved one of the biggest box office milestones in his 16-year career so far, reinforcing his status as one of the leading stars in Indian cinema.

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