During an IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted gifting his team's jerseys to KKR supporters. This gesture, which occurred after LSG's victory, went viral on social media. The unusual act sparked a wide range of mixed reactions from cricket fans online, from amusement to criticism.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was spotted giving away his team’s jersey to the supporters of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

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The LSG secured their second successive win of the season with a thrilling three-wicket victory over the KKR. With a 182-run target, the Super Giants chased it down on the final ball of the match, with Mukul Choudhary pulling off a heist in the final over of the run chase when the team needed 14 off 6 balls to win the match. He played an unbeaten knock of 54 off 27 balls to take LSG past the finishing line.

For the KKR, Ankul Roy led the bowling attack with figures of 2/32 at an economy rate of 8.00 in his spell of four overs. Vaibhav Arora also picked two wickets while conceding 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.50 in four overs. Sunil Narine (1/13), Karthik Tyagi (1/31), and Cameron Green (1/28) picked a wicket each.

Also Read: A Silent Eden Gardens: KKR’s Poor Run Continues in IPL 2026 as Empty Stands Spark Debate

Sanjiv Goenka Gifting LSG Jersey to KKR Fans Goes Viral

As usual, Sanjiv Goenka was present at the Eden Gardens Stadium for LSG’s clash against the KKR. The LSG owner often attends his team’s matches, be it home or away, showing his support and active presence around the franchise.

However, Goenka did something that caught the attention of the spectators as he was seen gifting LSG jerseys to KKR fans inside the stadium. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the LSG owner, who was standing at the VIP balcony of the Eden Gardens, was seen interacting with fans and handing over LSG jerseys to KKR supporters.

The KKR fans were smiling and happily accepting the LSG jerseys from Sanjiv Goenka, the moment quickly went viral on social media.

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Sanjiv Goenka has been a passionate supporter of the Lucknow Super Giants since the franchise’s inception, often seen actively engaging with fans during matches. The RPSG chairman has attended the majority of the LSG’s matches since IPL 2022, consistently backing the team from the stands and then interacting with the players after the match, underlining his close involvement with the franchise’s journey in the league.

Sanjiv Goenka’s Gesture Sparks Reactions

The viral clip of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka giving away his team’s jerseys for free to the KKR supporters has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing mixed responses online, as the unusual gesture from a franchise owner quickly became a talking point and went viral across platforms.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of humour, surprise, and criticism. Some were amused seeing KKR supporters collecting LSG jerseys inside an away stadium, while others called the scene “weird” and questioned fans accepting rival merchandise.

A few joked about ‘converting KKR fans into LSG fans,’ while others mocked the gesture, saying it reflected poor loyalty and unusual crowd behaviour at Eden Gardens.

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With two wins and a defeat, Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the fifth spot on the points table with 4 points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -0.359. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with three losses and one no result.

The LSG will return to action when they take on the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 12, while KKR will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 14, Sunday.

Also Read: IPL: LSG's Mukul Choudhary on idolising finisher MS Dhoni after KKR win