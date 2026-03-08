Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The visit comes three months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, having married in Hyderabad in December 2024.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, recently visited the revered Shree Jagannath Temple. The visit comes three months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary following their December 2024 marriage.

The couple navigated through dense crowds at the temple complex in Puri, accompanied by security personnel. Amid the chants and movement of devotees, Chaitanya can be heard chanting "Jai Jagannath." The temple is one of India's most prominent Hindu pilgrimage destinations that attracts millions of devotees every year despite long waiting queues.

For the temple visit, Chaitanya opted for traditional attire, wearing a white kurta and pyjama paired with an orange and yellow stole draped around his neck. The actor sported a neatly trimmed beard, short hair and a tilak mark on his forehead.

Dhulipala appeared in a vibrant red saree featuring golden borders and embroidery. Her hair was tied back in a simple bun, and she too wore a tilak on her forehead.

Wedding and Anniversary Details

Chaitanya and Dhulipala marked their first wedding anniversary on December 4. In 2024, the actors tied the knot in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The ceremony was rooted in Telugu traditions, with rituals conducted under the guidance of elders and attended by relatives and well-wishers. Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, confirmed the wedding with photographs from the ceremony.

For the wedding, Dhulipala wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree featuring real gold zari and temple jewellery, while Chaitanya chose a traditional white outfit.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Dhulipala will next be seen in the film 'Cheekatilo', where she plays Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster who investigates the secrets of a long-dormant serial killer. The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda along with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Vrushakarma', directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film's poster presents the actor in a rugged, battle-worn look, hinting at an action-driven role set against a dramatic and mythical backdrop. (ANI)