Haryana Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has called rapper Badshah's song 'Tateeree' an 'unforgivable' insult to the state's daughters. Badshah has been summoned, while an FIR and a Look Out Circular process have been initiated.

Haryana Women's Commission Reacts Strongly

State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding rapper-singer Badshah and his latest song 'Tateeree', calling his actions "unforgivable." Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, recently found himself at the centre of a controversy over 'Tateeree' after objections were raised regarding its allegedly objectionable lyrics.

Speaking to the media, Bhatia alleged that the language used in the song is an "insult to the daughters of the state" and added that the singer has been asked to appear before the commission. "What Badshah has done is unforgivable. Insulting the daughters of Haryana in this way and using such foul language against them is completely intolerable," Bhatia told reporters. "We have summoned him on March 13, and he should appear. If he continues to evade the process, we won't let him work. Especially in Haryana, the Women's Commission will not allow him to hold a single programme," she added.

Badshah Issues Apology

On Saturday, Badshah responded to the growing backlash in an Instagram video, saying: "Main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jaante hai, woh jaante hai ki meri boli, mera khan-paan, mera rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Main ek proud Haryanvi hoon. Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachon, kisi aurat ke bare mei aise baat kahun. (I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of speaking inappropriately about any child or woman of Haryana." He concluded the video by apologising for hurting people's sentiments: "I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me," Badshah said.

Legal Action Initiated Against Rapper

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Badshah, and a process has been initiated to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. A notice has also been issued, asking the singer-rapper to appear before the police, while teams have been continuously carrying out raids to arrest him, the police confirmed in a tweet. (ANI)